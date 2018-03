The Western Australian premier is pushing for Rio Tinto to retrain the estimated 200 employees whose roles will be replaced by driverless trucks.

Rio Tinto will introduce driverless trucks to a new mine in the Pilbara region later this month, its fifth to be serviced by the expanding fleet.

"With the workforce that is displaced by these sorts of initiatives, they need to retrain them and put them into other positions in the company," WA Premier Mark McGowan said on Wednesday.