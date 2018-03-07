Teenagers charged over WA school vandalism

Two teenagers have been charged over vandalism at a Perth primary school that's forced it to close for the day.

Police say just after 1.30am on Tuesday the teenagers broke into buildings within High Wycombe Primary School, smashing windows, discharging fire extinguishers and graffitiing property before being caught by officers.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with criminal damage or destruction of property, stealing and aggravated burglary.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with criminal damage or destruction of property and trespassing.