A 58-year-old man remains missing from a mine camp in Western Australia's remote Goldfields region.

Stephen Conway Keilty left the Redcastle mine camp in the Murrin Murrin area, about 64km east of Leonora, just after 3pm Sunday. His wife raised the alarm when he failed to return.

A search was continuing for Mr Keilty, who was last seen wearing a flannelette shirt, black hat and olive-coloured pants, carrying a camo/khaki camel pack.