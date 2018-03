Sentencing is due to get under way for a Perth woman who killed her elderly mother then buried the 76-year-old in their backyard.

The decomposed body of Ella Victoria Hromaya was found in the rear garden of the South Guildford property in March 2016.

Helen Levina, 57, pleaded not guilty to murder and interfering with a corpse, but was convicted by a jury last year.

Levina is scheduled to face a sentencing hearing in the Supreme Court of WA on Tuesday.