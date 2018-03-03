Police search for three men seen near large bushfire

Police are looking for three men in hi-vis shirts who were seen near a large bushfire in the Perth's east.

The bushfire at Hazelmere, about seven hectares, began about 1pm on Friday and threatened nearby buildings before it was extinguished by firefighters.

Police on Saturday asked the public to help them identify three men in orange high visibility shirts after they were spotted close to the fire, which is being investigated by the arson squad.

A white truck with concreting equipment on board was also seen near the blaze, and it's believed the men's shirts had a concreting business logo on them.

Information that leads to the conviction of an arsonist can fetch rewards of up to $50,000.