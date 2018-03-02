WA man spared jail over football punch

An amateur West Australian footballer has been spared an immediate jail term for an on-field assault against an opponent, who was an off-duty police officer.

Leigh David Bennett, 36, was playing football for Maddington when he punched Ocean Ridge opponent Mitchell Shane McKay during a match in Heathridge in May 2016.

Constable McKay, who was aged 20 at the time, had two of his front teeth forced back in towards his mouth and a fracture to his upper jaw.

Bennett pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced in the WA District Court on Friday to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with supervision and program requirements.

He was also fined $12,500 with $5000 going to the victim.

Judge Andrew Stavrianou said whether it was a rough game or not, Bennett's behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

"There's no doubt that this was serious injury which you inflicted. It was unprovoked, it was unjustified, it was unreasonable conduct by you," he said.

"Young people are entitled to go and play football without the fear of this type of assault occurring upon them."

The court heard the father-of-two has a history of assault, but had appeared to turn his life around to some extent.