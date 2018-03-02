WA police 'still affected' by 1994 death

The death of a Perth detective in the 1994 bombing of the National Crime Authority building in Adelaide still affects the officers who knew him, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says.

Domenic Perre, 61, faced Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with murder and attempted murder over the parcel bombing, which killed Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injured lawyer Peter Wallis.

Perre's lawyer indicated he might apply for bail in future, but he was remanded in custody to face court again in July.

Mr Dawson said he knew Det Sgt Bowen because the detective graduated from the Police Academy just before him.

"There are many of Geoff's close work colleagues that still serve today and obviously some are no longer serving," Mr Dawson told reporters in Perth on Thursday.

"Geoff's memory will remain with us and lives on.

"Both past and present serving members are still quite affected by it."

The commissioner said Det Sgt Bowen joined the police force in 1976 and was aged 36 when he died.

Speaking on behalf of the Bowen family and Mr Wallis, Det Sgt Bowen's brother-in-law David Gorton thanked those involved in the investigation.

"We have never lost sight of justice, nor have we ever lost faith in the South Australian police," he said.

The bombing has been one of SA's highest-profile cases, with a reward of $1 million issued in 2008 for information leading to a conviction.

In 2016, SA police revealed advancements in technology had assisted a renewed investigation into the bombing.