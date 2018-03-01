WA woman killed after set-up, court told

A group of young men bashed and robbed another group of people lured to a Perth house during a night of terror that ended with the death of Peta Fairhead, a court has heard.

A 15-year-old girl, who was friends with the accused men, lured a man who was interested in her with the promise of "intimacy and drugs" to the house in a set-up that resulted in him and his two friends including Ms Fairhead being ambushed.

Lucas James Yarran and Leroy Smith, both 22, and Ross James Boag, 20, are on trial in the WA Supreme Court charged with unlawfully killing 27-year-old Ms Fairhead, who fell out of a moving car, then dumping her outside a Perth hospital when she died.