Police hunt for Perth bank robber

A man has robbed a bank in suburban Perth, walking out with a bag of cash.

He entered the bank on Scarborough Beach Road at Innaloo about 3.40pm Wednesday wearing a straw hat, blue and white shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses.

He waited in line for several minutes before approaching a teller and handing them a note. The teller then noticed what appeared to be a gun under the man's shirt.

The teller put cash into a bag and gave it to the thief, who then walked out of the building.

The robber is described as fair skinned, about 165cm tall and of medium build. He was carrying a dark coloured backpack, police said.