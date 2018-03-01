WA deficit drops in boost to bottom line

The West Australian budget is back on track with the deficit forecast to fall by hundreds of millions of dollars due to lower government expenses and a boost in income.

Financial results for the six months to December released on Thursday show the operating deficit is $744 million lower than the same period last year, improving the outlook for the 2017/18 projected deficit.

This year's deficit was projected at $2.6 billion in the December mid-year Review.

Low expenses growth of 0.3 per cent compared to the first six months of 2016/17 had been a key driver in the result, Treasurer Ben Wyatt said.

He highlighted belt-tightening in health expenses, which had slowed to 1.1 per cent.

"That is an outstanding achievement and shows the benefits of the ongoing Sustainable Health Review," Mr Wyatt said.

The state's revenue base has also shown signs of improvement, increasing by six per cent in the first six months this year due to a $558 million boost in dividends from government trading enterprises.

However, government revenue continues to lag with a weaker housing market dragging land tax revenue down more than $130 million.

The treasurer said the government's focus on budget repair had not been "glamorous" but was essential for future growth of the economy.

"There is a long way to go and the problem won't disappear overnight, but we will continue to work hard to fix the mess we inherited," he said.