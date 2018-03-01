WA govt to suspend City of Perth council

Elected councillors have been blocked from accessing the City of Perth computer system ahead of their expected suspension on Friday.

Local Government Minister David Templeman will soon decide on how to suspend the City of Perth.

The Department of Local government has issued a notice barring all councillors, including the Lord Mayor, from access to the city's information systems and data storage.

They also many not destroy, remove or delete records, as a department investigation continues.

The council is expected to be initially suspended ahead of being sacked, with Local Government Minister David Templeman saying their positions are untenable.

Western Australia's most significant local government appears racked by division, with chief executive Martin Mileham going on stress leave last week citing the fact that he felt unsafe at work.

There is a split among councillors, between those who do and do not support Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi, who was briefly suspended over a gifts and travel expenses scandal.

Ms Scaffidi returned to work in January following a four-month absence, having successfully challenged her 18-month disqualification for failing to disclose third-party-funded travel and gifts.

Then his temporary replacement, acting CEO Robert Mianich went on stress leave this week and the council appointed Anneliese Battista in the role.

Another executive, planning and development director Erica Barrenger went on sick leave on Thursday.

Local Government Minister David Templeman has two options for how to suspend the the City of Perth and says he'll decide on Friday.

"It is now untenable for the council to continue and, therefore, I have indicated to them that it is my intention to suspend the council," Mr Templeman told reporters on Wednesday.

The minister may decide to suspend the council and appoint an inquiry panel with powers similar to a royal commission, which could recommend the council be sacked.

The other option is to issue a "show cause" notice, where the council has 21 days to argue why it shouldn't be removed.

Opposition government spokesperson Tony Krsticevic said Mr Templeman was failing in his duty to protect council employees by taking too long in his decision.

The City of Perth released a statement from its "administration" on Thursday acknowledging the events.

Mr Mileham last year asked his executive leadership team to submit examples of elected members not meeting the appropriate standard of professional conduct, which were reported to the Department of Local Government and Communities.

The department was also sent a letter on February 12, outlining the executive's concern about poor conduct of councillors.