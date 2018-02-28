WA women thrill killers jailed for life

Two Perth women who lured 18-year-old Aaron Pajich to their house and stabbed him to death in a thrill kill have been jailed for life.

Jemma Victoria Lilley, 26, a would-be serial killer, and her housemate Trudi Clare Lenon, 44, a mother of three with an interest in bondage, will not be eligible for parole for 28 years.

Pajich had trusted Lenon because he was friends with her young son and WA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall said the women's crime was morally repugnant and would create feelings of "horror and revulsion" in right-thinking people.