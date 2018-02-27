Sack City of Perth council: WA opposition

The WA government is being urged to suspend the problem-plagued City of Perth council and appoint an independent commissioner after another member of its executive took stress leave.

The city's acting chief executive took personal leave on Monday, just days after the man he was replacing also went on leave, citing health issues and breaches of his contract.

"There is no doubt the working environment at the Council is toxic and it has damaged its reputation," Opposition Leader Mike Nahan said on Tuesday.