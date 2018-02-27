News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rescue dog brutally mauled in front of terrified primary school students
Rescue dog brutally mauled in front of crying kindergarten kids
Heartbroken mum's plea after savage attack on son
Heartbroken mum's plea after savage attack on son

Perth Bunnings warehouse destroyed by massive fire

AAP /

A Bunnings warehouse in Perth caught fire overnight sparking a number of explosions and forcing the evacuation of some nearby residents, with others urged to stay inside as the thick smoke clears.

0227_tms_lockout
0:25

Eye socket fracture rates down following Sydney lock out laws
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
1:06

Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
Aerial Footage Shows Ohio River Inundating Kentucky Town
1:59

Aerial Footage Shows Ohio River Inundating Kentucky Town
Supreme Court rejects Trump over 'Dreamers' immigrants
1:11

Supreme Court rejects Trump over 'Dreamers' immigrants
Deadly UK blast kills at least five people
0:49

Deadly UK blast kills at least five people
30% of Millennials Brush Their Teeth Once a Day
1:26

30% of Millennials Brush Their Teeth Once a Day
Four dead after blast destroys shop and home in English city of Leicester
0:57

Four dead after blast destroys shop and home in English city of Leicester
Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
0:45

Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
0226_1800_syd_blast
1:43

UK shop explosion
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
 

The blaze broke out at the Inglewood store at 9pm (local time) on Monday on the corner of Beaufort Street and Eighth Avenue and is now contained and under control, Emergency WA said in a statement.

There are concerns about gas cylinders and multiple chemicals housed in the warehouse prompting further explosions.

Bunnings Inglewood went up in flames forcing evacuations. Source: Twitter/ Rob C

"There's LPG cylinders, pesticides, all sorts of things in the building itself so there is potential for flare-ups," firefighter Clint Kuchel.

"We have also got a structural issue. There is potential for structural collapse. So across are still in defensive mode at this point of time."

Around 30 firefighters and HAZMAT crews are on the scene to monitor the fire and air toxicity.

About 30 firefighters and HAZMAT crews are on scene. Source: 7 News

Back To Top
feedback