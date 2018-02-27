Bunnings warehouse fire in suburban Perth

A Bunnings warehouse in Perth caught fire overnight sparking a number of explosions and forcing the evacuation of some nearby residents, with others urged to stay inside as the thick smoke clears.

The blaze broke out at the Inglewood store at 9pm (local time) on Monday on the corner of Beaufort Street and Eighth Avenue and is now contained and under control, Emergency WA said in a statement.

There are concerns about gas cylinders and multiple chemicals housed in the warehouse prompting further explosions.

"There's LPG cylinders, pesticides, all sorts of things in the building itself so there is potential for flare-ups," firefighter Clint Kuchel told the Nine Network.

"We have also also got a structural issue. There is potential for structural collapse. So across are still in defensive mode at this point of time."

Around 30 firefighters and HAZMAT crews are on the scene to monitor the fire and air toxicity.