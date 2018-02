A state-government campaign to attract more east-coast visitors to WA has likened Perth to a giant hotel.

Tourism WA's "Hotel Perth" campaign, complete with furry quokka's as check-in staff and Optus Stadium as on-demand entertainment, is planned to alter perceptions about the city's hotel affordability and quality.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia will launch the "aggressive" campaign in Sydney on Tuesday, which will run across TV, print and online on the eastern seaboard until the end of March.