Isolated thunderstorm ravages Perth suburb

Roofs have been torn off and trees uprooted in a storm which battered a suburb south of Perth with winds up to 130km/h.

State Emergency Services say they have responded to more than 25 calls for help since 10am on Sunday when the isolated storm hit the coast between Rockingham and Mandurah.

Lightning shut beaches while rain drenched the area with 10mm in less than two hours, causing several streets and homes to flood.

Homes and businesses in Rockingham have also lost roofs with wind gusts of up to 130km/h recorded on Garden Island before the storm headed inland.

The Bureau of Meteorology had been predicting the storm would pass over Perth early Sunday afternoon but the system is now expected to continue south, with sunny skies over the rest of suburban Perth.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Great Southern and parts of the Central West, Lower West, South Coastal and Central Wheat Belt districts.