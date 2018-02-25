Two men dead after yacht overturns in WA

It is not yet known what caused a yacht to capsize during a race off WA, leaving two sailors dead.

The men, aged in their 60s and 70s, were taking part in the 70th Bunbury and Return Ocean Race when their yacht, Finistere, capsized off Mandurah with six people on board.

Two other yachts reached the overturned vessel and their crews pulled five sailors from the water, including one man who died.

Another man remained missing for hours until a helicopter spotted his body and it was recovered by police on Saturday.

The Bunbury and Return Ocean Race is organised by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.

Commodore Dean McAullay said it was too early to speculate about the incident and authorities would investigate.

Support would be offered to family of the men, and counselling would be available to crew and competitors, he said.

"Understandably, we've all taken it fairly hard," Mr McAullay told reporters.

The race began at 5.30pm on Friday local time and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority received a distress call just before midnight after a crew member on board activated a personal locator beacon.