Something fishy about foreign boat off WA

Authorities are trying to determine whether an Indonesian vessel found with more than 100kg of tuna on board had been fishing illegally in Australian waters.

The boat with 15 crew aboard was also holding 200 live bait fish when Royal Australian Navy and Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) personnel intercepted it off the West Australian coast last week, about five nautical miles inside the Australian fishing zone.

Investigators from AMFA are considering whether any fisheries laws were breached, the Australian Border Force said in a statement on Saturday.