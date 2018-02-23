Woman attacks police after Perth stair run

A woman has driven her car down stairs in Perth's CBD then attacked officers who tried to arrest her as she walked away from the vehicle, police say.

The 46-year-old drove down the stairs near a playground in Elizabeth Quay late on Thursday afternoon, causing the vehicle to stop.

The woman then walked away, leaving a child less than two years old in the car.

She then allegedly attacked two officers, punching one of them in the head and kicking the officer's legs.

The woman, from the southern suburb of Thornlie, was charged with assaulting a public officer and will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.