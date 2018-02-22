Call for information on death in Pilbara

Police are calling for public help to solve the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man in a West Australian mining town.

Kenneth Heelan, known as Kenny, had been celebrating a friends' birthday at the Tom Price golf club in the Pilbara region.

He was found dead at the base of an overpass opposite the club the following afternoon on August 30.

Kenny had suffered injuries but it was not know how they were inflicted, Detective Sergeant Paul Brunini said on Thursday.

The victim was well known in Tom Price and there is security footage of him leaving the golf club.

Det Sgt Brunini wants anyone with information regarding Kenny's movements after he left the club to come forward.