Man charged with murder of WA woman who disappeared in 1996

Police investigating the 1996 disappearance of WA woman Sarah Spiers, 18, have charged Bradley Robert Edwards with her murder.

Edwards, 49, of Kewdale, was charged on Thursday morning and is expected to appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on February 28.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson confirmed Mr Edwards had now been charged with the wilful murder of Sarah Spiers.

“Earlier today a charge was preferred in relation to the disappearance of 18-year-old Sarah Spiers on January 27, 1996,” he told the media at police headquarters in East Perth.

“This development follows extensive inquiries by the Macro investigation team within the cold case homicide squad.

“Sarah disappeared after a night out with friends in Claremont on Friday January 26, 1996. She telephoned for a taxi from a phone box near the corner of Stirling Road and Stirling Highway just after 2am on the Saturday morning.

“When the taxi arrived several minutes later, Sarah was nowhere to be seen. Her body has never been found.”