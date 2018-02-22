News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Another WA builder calls trading halt

AAP /

Another West Australian building company has suspended trading and operations due to financial viability problems a fortnight after one of the state's biggest builders, Cooper & Oxley, went into administration.

BCL Group has issued a notice to its suppliers, creditors and subcontractors it has suspended trading while it undertakes a review of its financial position.

The builder specialises in civil landscape projects and has been awarded tenders on numerous state and local government projects, including the West Coast Eagles Lathlain Precinct Oval and earthworks at Elizabeth Quay.

Back To Top