WA MPs, bureaucrats cop pay freeze

An unprecedented four-year pay freeze is set to hit West Australian MPs and public servants after the savings measure passed parliament.

Premier Mark McGowan announced his plan to freeze wage increases for all politicians and senior bureaucrats in May as part of the Labor government's wages policy, which includes a flat-rate pay rise of $1000 for public sector employees such as teachers and nurses.

The freeze until 2021 is expected to save the state government $16 million.

Mr McGowan said it was only fair MPs and senior government executives did their bit to help repair the budget when they were asking other public sector workers to do the same.

The government was accused of breaking an election promise when it failed to stick with the former Barnett Liberal governments' 1.5 per cent cap on wage rises, leading to a protracted dispute with the WA Police Union.

Police officers accepted a deal in December for a $1000 annual salary increase over two years and other benefits.