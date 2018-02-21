Harvey blames bad advice for rugby deal

WA Premier Mark McGowan says former deputy Liberal leader Lisa Harvey needs to explain why she approved a $1.5 million sponsorship of axed Super Rugby club Western Force, which an inquiry has found was probably illegal.

The report's author, Special Inquirer and former Treasury head John Langoulant, has referred to the state's Corruption and Crime Commission what he described as a hastily signed deal with no evidence of a benefit to West Australians.

The Road Safety Commission, which was set up to reduce road deaths and casualties using money from traffic fines, pushed for the deal via senior management.

The Force were axed from the competition less than six months later in August last year.

"Whether or not the arrangement with the Western Force constituted a good or appropriate one for the state, the means by which it was effected was, in the view of the Special Inquirer, likely unlawful," Mr Langoulant wrote in his report released this week.

"It is essential that expenditure of public monies for these purposes follows appropriate, thorough and transparent processes."

Mr Langoulant's near 1000-page report into Western Australia's fiscal debt and deficit crisis and spending on projects and programs is scathing of the previous Barnett government, accusing it of recklessly ignoring Treasury advice.

Mr McGowan said he was concerned that the Western Force naming rights sponsorship was illegally enacted.

"The chips will fall where they will and I think there is some explaining to do, particularly on behalf of Liza Harvey," he told reporters.

Ms Harvey says the Road Safety Commissioned lied to her, which is supported in the Langoulant report. It says that based on evidence presented the minister's office did not know the sponsorship was unlawful.

"We did our due diligence, we asked the road safety commission if theyd sought treasury advice on this matter and we got an email back to my office saying treasury were aware and agreed with our approach," she told 6PR radio.

"I subsequently found out that no such advice was sought or given from the Treasury and Treasury in fact were not given an opportunity to review this proposal to the Road Safety Commission from the Western Force."

Former Road Safety Commissioner Kim Papalia and senior officer Chris Adams were an unsatisfactory witness who had refused to answer many questions asked of him, the report said.