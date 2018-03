A woman is recovering in hospital after surviving a 15-metre fall from her apartment in East Perth.

The 21-year-old plunged from the balcony of her fifth-floor Hay Street flat and onto a ledge above the main entrance at about 3.30am on Tuesday.

She was rescued by firefighters before being rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, where she remains with serious head and leg injuries.

The fall was not suspicious and is being treated as an accident, police told AAP on Wednesday.