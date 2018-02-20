WA pedophile on trial for more abuse

A jury may be "repulsed" by a man convicted of sexually assaulting two children he lured from a North Perth childcare centre, but must carefully consider the evidence over separate allegations related to another child, his lawyer says.

Vincenzo Mule is on trial charged with five counts of indecent dealing with a child and two counts of sexual penetration of a child, allegedly committed against a six-year-old boy he knew between August 2014 and October 2015.

The WA District Court heard Mule had previously been convicted of enticing a four-year-old girl and five-year-old boy to follow him to a shed at his home in April 2016.

Mule offered the children icy poles before sexually abusing them, then abandoned the pair in Hyde Park.

Defence counsel Mark Gunning told the jury that despite Mule's previous convictions, which "stirs up emotions", he is presumed innocent in this separate case, and they must deliver their verdicts based on the evidence.

"You are repulsed by it. It's not the way you live your life. But you've got a job to do," Mr Gunning said.

"Your job is as judges of the facts and if you sit there and go 'well, I've heard that, I don't need to hear any further evidence' then why are we here?

"It is very important that we don't become like the wild west."

Mr Gunning said his client simply argued the allegations never occurred.

The jury will hear evidence from the boy, his mother and police.