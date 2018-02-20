WA boss sold assets to back-pay guards

The director of a Perth security company has been acknowledged for selling personal assets to back-pay guards who were underpaid more than $200,000.

Sureguard Security was fined $81,270 in the Federal Court and also ordered to commission workplace relations training for its managers following legal action taken by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

The company has back-paid 22 security guards a total of $205,408 for work done between December 2014 and January 2016.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James noted Sureguard's director sold personal assets to rectify the underpayments rather than liquidating the company.

"We believe (other) company operators (in the past) have stripped company assets to avoid complying with court orders, leaving workers being unable to recover entitlements owing to them," she said.

"We have not had to take such action in this case and credit is due for the director's actions in paying the workers the money owed to them."

The Fair Work Ombudsman discovered the underpayments during an audit in 2015, with guards underpaid casual loadings, overtime, and penalty rates for night, weekend and public holiday work.

Justice Michael Barker dismissed Sureguard's claim that it thought over-paying the minimum rate would "counteract" the different rates of pay for other periods

"(It) is not only, at best, a misunderstanding of the law, but a lame excuse," he said.