News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Driver red-faced after she's caught 'FaceTiming' at 100km/h
WATCH: Driver red-faced after she's caught 'FaceTiming' at 100km/h

Mystery surrounds how woman was run over, trapped under unmanned car

Yahoo7 News /

Police are trying to piece together how a young woman was run over and trapped underneath a car in North Perth.

0327_1800_qld_firearms
1:08

Urgent statewide firearm audit underway in Queensland
0327_1800_sa_police
1:10

Police attacked during dramatic arrest
0327_1800_nsw_kidnapping
1:24

Police have arrested a man over armed kidnapping attempt
Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
0:35

Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
0:19

Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
Police release old photographs of criminals
0:51

Police release old photographs of criminals
Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0:37

Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0:57

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
Man on run after sexually assaulting woman
0:13

Hunt for man after woman assaulted in Melbourne street
0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
 

Nobody saw exactly how she became wedged under the car on Little Russell Street, but neighbours did hear her terrified screams.

“I just heard her screaming, I came out here with another girl and tried to lift the car,” Witness Emma Jervis told 7 News.

“It all happened so fast.”

Emergency services work to free the trapped woman. Source: 7 News

The car was locked and unmanned when the young woman was struck. Source: 7 News

Emergency services rushed to the scene to help free the pedestrian who’s head and shoulders were trapped under the centre of the car.

The car was resting on a small brick fence, only adding to the panic.

The owner of the vehicle, Phat Le, said he had no idea what happened until police phoned him.

“I looked out the window and (my car) wasn’t there,” Mr Le said.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Source: 7 News

“So I walked out and had a look.”

It’s understood Mr Le, who lives across the road from where the freak accident took place, had the keys with him and the car was locked.

The woman was eventually freed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to ask her exactly what unfolded but they say they plan to as she recovers.

Back To Top