Mystery surrounds how woman was run over, trapped under unmanned car

Police are trying to piece together how a young woman was run over and trapped underneath a car in North Perth.

Nobody saw exactly how she became wedged under the car on Little Russell Street, but neighbours did hear her terrified screams.

“I just heard her screaming, I came out here with another girl and tried to lift the car,” Witness Emma Jervis told 7 News.

“It all happened so fast.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene to help free the pedestrian who’s head and shoulders were trapped under the centre of the car.

The car was resting on a small brick fence, only adding to the panic.

The owner of the vehicle, Phat Le, said he had no idea what happened until police phoned him.

“I looked out the window and (my car) wasn’t there,” Mr Le said.

“So I walked out and had a look.”

It’s understood Mr Le, who lives across the road from where the freak accident took place, had the keys with him and the car was locked.

The woman was eventually freed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to ask her exactly what unfolded but they say they plan to as she recovers.