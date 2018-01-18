Dog dies in hot Perth car despite strangers’ rescue attempt

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: A Perth woman who discovered a dog stuck inside a hot car on a 30-degree day has condemned its owner after her rescue efforts failed to save it.

Amy Middleton discovered the visibly distressed dog, understood to be a mastiff breed, in a car on Fletching Street in Balga on Wednesday afternoon.

Noticing the Holden Astra was unlocked, she and other concerned pedestrians quickly removed the dog from the boiling car before a vet nurse passing by pulled over and attempted CPR on the animal.

“It just wasn't enough, we lost him and everyone there at that moment was beyond sorry for that animal,” Ms Middleton wrote.

“We were all utterly heartbroken and angry that anyone could do this!”

She said the owner eventually returned to the car but quickly shifted the blame “instead of stepping up and taking responsibility”.

“This innocent dog lost his life because this f***** up world is still full of people that don’t understand that you can’t lock a dog in a car,” she added.

“People need to start thinking a lot more when it comes to their animals! A pet loves you unconditionally and wants nothing but the same in return.”

A RSPCA spokesperson told Yahoo7 News they were investigating the matter.

Today's top videos