Perth pub bans patrons under 21 because they 'behave badly'

A Perth pub has been inundated with negative reviews after it banned patrons under the age of 21 from using the venue's new beer garden.

The Windsor Hotel took action after a “motley crew of patrons” caused havoc, breaking glass, urinating on the floor and damaging toilets.

In response the South Perth venue initially banned all patrons under the age of 25 from using the garden bar on Friday and Saturday after 9pm.

That was later revised to patrons under the age of 21.

Despite the string of one-star reviews, the hotel's manager has stood by their decision, telling The West they were sick of country kids coming down to Perth and disrespecting their venue.

“We just want to make it clear that if they cannot behave like adults, we’re going to treat them like children,” Hotel manager Max Fox-Andrews said.

“We’ve just had enough. We’ve tried to tolerate their behaviour, we’ve tried to contact them, yet they still misbehave and treat us with disrespect.”

He said the rowdy behaviour had been happening on and off over the past year and often resulted in regular customers walking out when they arrive.

While the hotel has since disabled their Facebook reviews, social media have been divided whether the pub was within their rights to enforce the age limit.

"Sort it out Windsor. If you want business open it back up to under 21s, what were you thinking. Let the boys play," one person wrote.