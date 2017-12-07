Embarrassed men apologise after McDonald's punch-up captured on film

WA Police say two men who were caught brawling while waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru over the weekend are embarrassed and apologised for their actions.

McDonald’s drive-thru violence caught on camera in Geraldton

Another customer filmed the fist-fight as it unfolded outside the Geraldton fast food restaurant on Sunday.

The two Geraldton men have since been identified as a 51-year-old from Drummond Cove and a 54-year-old from Mahomets Flats.

“They admitted that their actions were not acceptable,” Acting Sgt Gillian Simpson told The West.

“Antisocial behaviour and disorderly conduct will not be tolerated,” she said.

She explained that the violence unfolded when one of the men cut the other off at the drive-thru on North West Coastal Highway at Webberton

Both the men were slapped with $500 fines for disorderly conduct.