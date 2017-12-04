News

Father's jaw broken as teen thugs gatecrash daughter's party

7News

A Perth father whose jaw was broken when his teenage daughter's going-away party was overrun by gatecrashers has had to have surgery.

Rockingham detectives have been trawling through CCTV of the Waikiki party, which turned into a street brawl.

They're trying to identify the main players, but it's understood the person responsible could be a child as young as thirteen.

A violent brawl erupted at a Waikiki party on the weekend. Source: 7 News

It's likely once they work out who these teenagers are, charges will follow.

The party was on Mends Way in Waikiki on Saturday night.

The vision shows the moment a neighbour who was trying to help was struck in the face.

A neighbour trying to help break up a brawl is about to get struck in the face. Source: 7 News

Then the group turned their attention to the neighbour's house, throwing bricks and a star picket through windows and almost showering his six- week-old baby in glass.

The next door neighbour's house was attacked. Source: 7 News

Car windows were smashed. Source: 7 News

Detectives are investigating claims the 17-year-old host advertised her going-away party on Facebook and was charging a $10 entry fee before things got out of hand.

Her Dad had his jaw broken when he tried to move the crowd on.

He's now having to eat through a straw while he recovers at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

