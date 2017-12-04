Father's jaw broken as teen thugs gatecrash daughter's party

A Perth father whose jaw was broken when his teenage daughter's going-away party was overrun by gatecrashers has had to have surgery.

Rockingham detectives have been trawling through CCTV of the Waikiki party, which turned into a street brawl.

They're trying to identify the main players, but it's understood the person responsible could be a child as young as thirteen.

It's likely once they work out who these teenagers are, charges will follow.

The party was on Mends Way in Waikiki on Saturday night.

The vision shows the moment a neighbour who was trying to help was struck in the face.

Then the group turned their attention to the neighbour's house, throwing bricks and a star picket through windows and almost showering his six- week-old baby in glass.

Detectives are investigating claims the 17-year-old host advertised her going-away party on Facebook and was charging a $10 entry fee before things got out of hand.

Her Dad had his jaw broken when he tried to move the crowd on.

He's now having to eat through a straw while he recovers at Fiona Stanley Hospital.