Doctor saves brothers in roadside surgery using just a scalpel

7News /

An off-duty doctor has gone to dramatic lengths to save the lives of twin brothers who were going to die on the edge of the busy Mitchell Freeway in Perth.

Using just a scalpel, Dr Chris Armstrong performed a risky procedure on the side of the road where the pair had crashed.

Two Sundays ago, Chris Campbell and his twin brother Ian were trapped for nearly an hour after a crash.

Dr Chris Armstrong talks to Chris Campbell, one of two men whose lives he saved. Source: 7 News

A call made to 000 describes "head injuries, bleeding from the nose, bleeding from the mouth," then: "He is moving. Both trapped".

Rescue teams work to free the trapped men. Source: 7 News

"I was a minute from leaving the planet," survivor Chris Campbell said.

But the crash happened in front of a doctor who sprang into action.

When he realised both brothers had collapsed lungs, he used a scalpel and his fingers to perform a procedure normally done in a hospital.

"We open the side of the chest and then make a passage into the chest to allow air and blood out," Dr Armstrong said.

Dr Armstrong performed an emergency roadside procedure. Source: 7 News

The brothers are plasterers who work together.

Chris Campbell said he was "a minute away from leaving the planet". Source: 7 News

They were on their way home from a job in Mandurah when something when wrong - out of nowhere they crossed three lanes of traffic, incredibly not hitting any other cars.

Chris' 55-year-old brother Ian, was driving when the car crashed, but neither of them can remember exactly what happened.

Chris's brother Ian, who was driving, is still in intensive care. Source: 7 News

Ian' s injuries are worse than his twin's and he remains in intensive care at Royal Perth Hospital.

In the meantime, the brothers' family are eternally grateful that Dr Armstrong stepped in when they did.

Mr Campbell's leg injuries. Source: 7 News

"I nominate the man for West Australian on the year, hey," Chris Campbell said.

"Thank you for saving my brothers' lives," his sister said.

