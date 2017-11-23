Mates spend five days trapped on top of bogged ute, surrounded by crocs, snakes

In an amazing tale of survival, two Western Australian friends have channelled Bear Grylls and survived for five days on top of a bogged ute as crocodiles and snakes circled them.

Mates forced to camp on top of bogged ute to avoid crocs, snakes

Charlie Williams, 19, and Beau Bryce-Maurice, 37, went on what was meant to be a two-day trip to Hidden Creek, Dampier Peninsula, north of Broome on Friday.

But their car got bogged in mud and sand. The two men tried to dig the car out but their attempts failed. Their radio also was not working.

"We couldn't get the car out so we set up on the marsh, but we were also conscious of the tide," father-of-two Mr Bryce-Maurice said.

"We also noticed the wrong kind of eyes. There were crocs out there."

The 37-year-old said he was concerned that the increasing number of crocs and snakes which appeared after high tides were eye off his then seven-month-old puppy Mindee.

"We had to move between being in the ute, to sitting on the roof," he said.

"We'd wait on top of the ute for the car to drain out and then move down there during the day. We also had a shade structure set up in the tray of the ute, which you could only sit in when there was no water.

"We really had to conserve our energy too because you're facing 40-degree days out there."

Luckily, the pair had packed 26 bottles of water and rationed their food. They also found a skeleton tree about 1km away, which they stripped for firewood.

When their lighter failed, Mr Bryce-Maurice explained he used a car battery to light fires and cook food.

But it would mean nothing if they couldn't get rescued.

"We tried using mirrors off the car to signal planes but they were too far away," he said.

"We also planned on torching the car's tyres to create a thick, black smoke and set up SOS straps in the marsh."

Nothing worked though. The tyre plan also led to the father-of-two breaking part of his hand.

"When I bought the car it didn't come with the right gear to replace the tyres," he said.

"I spat it, slipped and broke part of my hand - a boxer's fracture."

With a day's worth of water left and food just about gone on Tuesday, Mr Maurice-Bryce said he and his mate were fearing the worst.

"We made a video diary on day one and thought if we died people would at least see us happy," he said.

"We were just trying to be brave and bounce off each other. We're great mates and we tried to be positive."

But luckily, Broome Police, with the help of the local community, had been spending days searching for the pair.

Police told aircraft flying around the area to nearby offshore rigs to keep an eye out and eventually help arrived.

"One flew overhead and saw us using a mirror Charlie had set up to signal," Mr Bryce-Maurice said.

"It circled and gave crew on the land our coordinates. Within two hours they located us."

Police arrived in 4WDs and took the pair to safety.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Mr Bryce-Maurice said campers need to always prepare for the worst.

"This is our backyard, we've been out 1,000 times," he said.

"Always think, 'What if?' Always back up and check if you're ready for the worst case scenario."

The 37-year-old said words can’t describe the relief and joy he felt being rescued, after fears he and his good mate Charlie were never going to make it home.

“The gratitude, the appreciation, the relief – I get a bit choked up thinking about it,” he said.

“It was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve felt, and second to seeing my kids born.”