Perth man charged with murder of six-month-old girl

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been charged with the murder of a six-month-old girl in the Perth suburb of Brookdale on Thursday night.

Police and St John Ambulance attended a house on Chiltern Avenue just after 8pm Thursday night where they located the baby with multiple injuries.

CPR was provided to the child and she was rushed to Armadale Hospital but died soon after.

A 35-year-old man, who is known to the child, has been charged with her murder.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear in the Armadale Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

More to come.

