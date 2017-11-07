Man in his 60s left bruised and bloodied after shocking road rage incident

WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGES: A man has been left bloodied and bruised after a road rage attack in Perth's eastern suburbs.

The victim, who is in his mid-60s, was able to drive himself to the police station and turned down their offer of an ambulance, but officers say he was "shaken up" by the incident.

He told police he was hit with a "flurry of punches" by the other driver, after they had a minor fender bender merging through roadworks on Great Eastern Highway.

He was left with bad cuts and bleeding around his left eye and nose.

The incident happened on a busy stretch of road around 1.30pm Tuesday afternoon.

The victim said he did not get a good look at his assailant, but police are confident somebody saw what happened and can identify the wanted man.

They are urging the road rage attacker to turn himself in first.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online here.