Perth teen critical after hit by bus

Yahoo7 and Agencies

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a bus in Perth's south.

The 15-year-old was crossing a street in Bibra Lake on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by the Transperth bus carrying a number of students.

The teenager suffered serious head injuries including lacerations to the back of his head and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

A hospital representative said the 15-year-old remains in a critical condition.

Police marked out the road where the teen was hit by the bus. Photo: 7 News

None of the students on the bus or the driver were injured, Perth Now reported.

Police are investigating the crash.

A teenage boy is being treated at the Royal Perth Hospital after being hit by a bus. Photo: Google Maps

