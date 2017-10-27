Perth teen critical after hit by bus

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a bus in Perth's south.

The 15-year-old was crossing a street in Bibra Lake on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by the Transperth bus carrying a number of students.

The teenager suffered serious head injuries including lacerations to the back of his head and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

A hospital representative said the 15-year-old remains in a critical condition.

None of the students on the bus or the driver were injured, Perth Now reported.

Police are investigating the crash.