'We don't want your sweaty money': Bottle shop bans customers paying with cash from underwear

A Perth liquor store has erected a sign to warn customers it is no longer accepting sweaty money from underwear and socks.

Cellarbrations Nollamara owner Michael Nicolof said staff were receiving sweaty money “daily” and the sign was particularly necessary with summer approaching.

"Due to concerning health reasons, we will no longer be accepting any money that has been concealed in underwear or socks," the sign states.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience, cheers for your understanding."

"During wintertime it's not much of an issue," Mr Nicolof told radio 6PR.

"But coming into summer time, this money gets quite sweaty and the staff and myself don't really enjoy handling that money," he said.

"The females that come in tend to hide it in their bra – and that would be tucked in under the arm or under the breast – and the males tend to put it in the top of their sock."

Mr Nicolof said staff has been advised not to accept sweaty money.

He said on one occasion a customer removed a shoe and sock to give him money.

"I had an incident with a male customer where he's actually taken his shoe off, and he's taken his sock off and there was money in the arch of his foot – and look, that's money we don't want to touch," he said.

He said while he hadn’t experienced much backlash over the sign a few customers took offence when their payment was refused.