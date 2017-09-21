News

Wheelchair-bound man's desperate plea for a job
'Don't want to be on the dole': Wheelchair-bound man's roadside appeal for work

'We don't want your sweaty money': Bottle shop bans customers paying with cash from underwear

Yahoo7 News

A Perth liquor store has erected a sign to warn customers it is no longer accepting sweaty money from underwear and socks.

Cellarbrations Nollamara owner Michael Nicolof said staff were receiving sweaty money “daily” and the sign was particularly necessary with summer approaching.

"Due to concerning health reasons, we will no longer be accepting any money that has been concealed in underwear or socks," the sign states.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience, cheers for your understanding."

The shop has taken a stand against sweaty money. Source: Facebook

"During wintertime it's not much of an issue," Mr Nicolof told radio 6PR.

"But coming into summer time, this money gets quite sweaty and the staff and myself don't really enjoy handling that money," he said.

"The females that come in tend to hide it in their bra – and that would be tucked in under the arm or under the breast – and the males tend to put it in the top of their sock."

Mr Nicolof said staff has been advised not to accept sweaty money.

He said on one occasion a customer removed a shoe and sock to give him money.

Dealing with sweaty money happens 'daily' at this bottleshop. Source: Google Maps

"I had an incident with a male customer where he's actually taken his shoe off, and he's taken his sock off and there was money in the arch of his foot – and look, that's money we don't want to touch," he said.

He said while he hadn’t experienced much backlash over the sign a few customers took offence when their payment was refused.

