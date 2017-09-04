News

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
WATCH: Runaway trailer narrowly misses pedestrian

Yahoo7 News /

A Perth driver is thanking his lucky stars after his runaway trailer narrowly avoided smashing into several cars and an unsuspecting pedestrian.

WATCH: Runaway trailer narrowly misses tradie

In rainy conditions on the Great Eastern Highway, a trailer being towed behind an SUV suddenly detached before corssing four busy lanes.

Dashcam footage shows several cars come to a sudden halt as the green trailer edges past them with a pedestrian directly in its path.

Jumping over the gutter and onto the footpath, the trailer is on a collision course with the man in high vis clothing before narrowly passing him.

Everything seemed to be in order as the SUV made its way over the intersection. Source: Dashcam Owners Australia

Maybe not... Source: Dascham Owners Australia

Not bothered at all, the tradie continues on his way as the trailer comes to a halt. Source: Dashcam Owners Australia

Taking one more look at the trailer that nearly flattened him, the pedestrian nonchalantly carries on with his groceries barely breaking his stride.

The driver of the car was quick to pull over and reattach the trailer.

