WATCH: Runaway trailer narrowly misses pedestrian

A Perth driver is thanking his lucky stars after his runaway trailer narrowly avoided smashing into several cars and an unsuspecting pedestrian.

WATCH: Runaway trailer narrowly misses tradie

In rainy conditions on the Great Eastern Highway, a trailer being towed behind an SUV suddenly detached before corssing four busy lanes.

Dashcam footage shows several cars come to a sudden halt as the green trailer edges past them with a pedestrian directly in its path.

Jumping over the gutter and onto the footpath, the trailer is on a collision course with the man in high vis clothing before narrowly passing him.

Taking one more look at the trailer that nearly flattened him, the pedestrian nonchalantly carries on with his groceries barely breaking his stride.

The driver of the car was quick to pull over and reattach the trailer.