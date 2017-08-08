News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
The death of a child is one of the most painful emotions a parent can experience.

It's even harder to imagine the pain if their death was the result of murder at the hands of their father.

Anatoria Takiwa's partner Jason Headland killed her two children last year. Source: 7 News

That's exactly what happened to a young FIFO mother from Yanchep last year.

Although she is racked with sorrow, Anatoria Takiwa has made a promise to her children not to let the tragedy overcome her.

Jason Headland killed five-year-old Zaraiyah Lily and three-year-old Andreas to get back at his wife for leaving him.

"How do you go on from this? I have no idea." Source: 7 News

"How do you go on from this? I have no idea," Anatoria says.

"I don't know what to do."

Both children had an infectious giggle and sunny personalities, which their mother can only dream about now.

Andreas and Zaraiyah Lily had sunny personalities. Source: 7 News

This video footage was shot on Mother's Day last year. Source: 7 News

Not long after this Mother's Day video was shot, the Yanchep parents had a falling out.

Just five months on from these happy scenes, Jason Headland drugged his children, with asphyxiation recorded as the official cause of death.

In the hours before he killed his children, Headland made a chilling call to his partner saying he would break her heart into "50 million pieces."

"I'll break your heart into 50 million little pieces," Jason Headland said. Source: 7 News

Justice Lindy Jenkins put Headland behind bars for at least 31 years.

"It was a relief," Anatoria says. "I was just relieved it was over."

She now sleeps with her children's toys so part of them is always with her.

Anatoria sleeps with her children's toys as she tries to deal with her grief. Source: 7 News

While it was Headland who carried out the heinous acts of murder, Anatoria says she lives with the guilt of not protecting her children.

Despite her regrets, she is determined to make them proud.

"I know they wouldn't want me down and depressed," she says.

"They never saw me like that, so they wouldn't want me to be like that now."

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, contact Lifeline for support on 131 114.

