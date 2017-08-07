Why a Perth childcare centre lets kids to sleep outside, even when its rainy

News

Little Learners in Perth, which cares for babies to five-year-old children, believes an outdoor sleeping policy benefits the kids and reduces absences by the common cold and allergies.

Over the last 11 weeks the centre claims only 15 of 1790 children have missed a day at the childcare centre due to illness.

“This means that during the course of these 11 weeks less than one per cent of our children were absent due to winter related illnesses,” Little Learners said in a statement.

The centre believes sleeping outside benefits children. Source: Facebook

“Having 0.84 per cent of our children absent over that period of time due to winter related illnesses is a phenomenal statistic that we will continue to monitor.”

The children are given blankets and jumpers in drizzly conditions, and hats and sunscreen to cope with the summer heat.

Little Learners also believes the children have had a “significant improvement in their cognitive attentiveness, alertness and awareness when they have been sleeping outdoors compared to sleeping indoors”.

There is also an “opt-out” basis for the children if parents don’t want them sleeping outside, and babies still sleep inside.

Parents can also opt out if they don't want their kids sleeping outside. Source: Facebook


Children don’t sleep outside if the temperature is above 30 degrees, below 16 degrees or if there is a 40 per cent or more chance of rain, in accordance with the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast.

The centre said it would continue to monitor the outdoor policy and its effects on absenteeism.

The centre said there have been less sick absences since bringing in the policy. Source: Facebook

