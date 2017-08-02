News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Man 'committing indecent act' confronts female Perth jogger

Yahoo7 /

Police in WA have released an image of a man who may be able to assist in their investigations into an indecent act at Swanbourne Beach on the weekend.

0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
 

A 23-year-old woman was jogging along the popular Perth beach at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon when a man approached her from bushland.

Wembley Police allege that the man ran towards her whilst "committing an indecent act".

Police have released an image of this man wanted for questioning. Source: WA Police

The woman ran from the beach back onto a pathway and the man reportedly disappeared into bushland.

The person depicted in the composite image is described as 40 to 50 years old with dark skin and eyes, a stocky build and a dark beard.

He was approximately 175cm tall, wearing a red turban, green jumper and dark pants.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information anonymously online here

Back To Top