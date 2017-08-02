Man 'committing indecent act' confronts female Perth jogger

Police in WA have released an image of a man who may be able to assist in their investigations into an indecent act at Swanbourne Beach on the weekend.

A 23-year-old woman was jogging along the popular Perth beach at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon when a man approached her from bushland.

Wembley Police allege that the man ran towards her whilst "committing an indecent act".

The woman ran from the beach back onto a pathway and the man reportedly disappeared into bushland.

The person depicted in the composite image is described as 40 to 50 years old with dark skin and eyes, a stocky build and a dark beard.

He was approximately 175cm tall, wearing a red turban, green jumper and dark pants.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information anonymously online here