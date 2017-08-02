News

Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
'This might ruin the rest of his life': Newly engaged man struggling to talk after 'one-punch attack'

Yahoo7 News /

A newly engaged Perth man is struggling to communicate after police allege he was the victim of a one-punch attack while trying to get away from a pub brawl.

Paul Mitchell, 28, was trying to leave North Shore Tavern at Hillarys two weeks ago when he was allegedly punched, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The truck driver suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

He’s now struggling to communicate.

Mr Mitchell's fiancee worries he'll never be the same. Source: 7 News

Mr Mitchell’s fiancée Kimberley Stapleton said the incident could “ruin the rest of his life”.

“He just wants to have a good life, a good career,” she said.

“He wants to go on to have children of his own and to live his own life.

“He turns 29 on Friday.”

Paul Mitchell was trying to leave brawl at a pub from WA. Source: 7 News

Mr Mitchell’s brother Ben said it was “frustrating for the whole family” and they had resorted to communicating with him using nods.

“It’s horrible,” he said.

“Just talking to him and seeing him like that.”

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The 28-year-old is struggling to speak. Source: 7 News

But Mr Mitchell’s family and police are still appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is encourage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

