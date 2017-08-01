News

'Beautiful' teenager who loved animals crushed to death by bull

7News /

A teenage girl has been killed in a freak accident involving an injured bull at a farm near Esperance.

Alexandra Henderson, 19, was trying to herd the injured animal into a pen when it crushed her.

Her devastated family have described her as a "beautiful daughter" who loved animals.

Alexandra Henderson loved animals, her family have said. Source: 7 News

Ms Henderson had grown up around livestock and was working on a neighbour's farm when the fatal accident happened.

She was herding the animal into a pen so its injuries could be examined when the bull, which weighed almost a tonne, crushed the teenager by pinning her against the fence.

Alexandra was accustomed to working with large farm animals, including bulls. Source: 7 News

Her head injuries were too severe for her to survive.

"She was employed as a farm hand," Senior Sergeant Richard Moore of Esperance Police said.

"Speaking to her family today, they say she was quite experienced in working with a large number of animals, including bulls."

A family favourite photo of Alexandra. Source: 7 News

The farm where the accident happened is at Dalyup, about 35 kilometres from Esperance.

On Tuesday her family released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the sudden loss of their daughter.

"We are consoled at this time by the fact that she was in a happy place at this time in her life," the statement reads.

"She was working on a property she loved, with people she cared for and respected, and who cared for and respected her."

WorkSafe is now investigating.

