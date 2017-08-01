'Beautiful' teenager who loved animals crushed to death by bull

A teenage girl has been killed in a freak accident involving an injured bull at a farm near Esperance.
Alexandra Henderson, 19, was trying to herd the injured animal into a pen when it crushed her.
Her devastated family have described her as a "beautiful daughter" who loved animals.
Ms Henderson had grown up around livestock and was working on a neighbour's farm when the fatal accident happened.
She was herding the animal into a pen so its injuries could be examined when the bull, which weighed almost a tonne, crushed the teenager by pinning her against the fence.
Her head injuries were too severe for her to survive.
"She was employed as a farm hand," Senior Sergeant Richard Moore of Esperance Police said.
"Speaking to her family today, they say she was quite experienced in working with a large number of animals, including bulls."
The farm where the accident happened is at Dalyup, about 35 kilometres from Esperance.
On Tuesday her family released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the sudden loss of their daughter.
"We are consoled at this time by the fact that she was in a happy place at this time in her life," the statement reads.
"She was working on a property she loved, with people she cared for and respected, and who cared for and respected her."
WorkSafe is now investigating.