Pedophiles in WA's north-west 'using welfare payments to bribe children for sex'

Pedophiles in Western Australia's north-west are using welfare payments to bribe children into sex, according to WA Police Commissioner Karl O'Callaghan.

Pedophiles in WA using welfare payments to bribe children for sex

Officers have uncovered evidence that welfare cash was being spent on sexual favours, drugs and alcohol, according to The West Australian.

The findings are part of an investigation into child sex abuse in the Pilbara, primarily the town of Roeburne and surrounding Aboriginal communities.

Mr O'Callaghan said the scale of the abuse was the worst WA had seen and described communities in the north as being in an "almost unrecoverable crisis."

"In a town including surrounding communities of about 1500 people, a staggering 184 child victims of sexual abuse have been identified," he said.

There are currently 124 suspects and 36 individuals have been charged, Mr O'Callaghan said.

The Police Commissioner is now calling for a system of "cashless welfare" in order to stem sexual, drug and alcohol abuse in remote Aboriginal communties.

"The current inquiry has shown that a siginificant number of child victims receive money, drugs or both in exchange for giving sexual favours and may also steal money from the offenders," he said.

"Offending activity seems to increase when offenders receive substantial amounts of money."

Mr O'Callaghan said hundreds of families were not spending their welfare payments on necessities such as food or clothing for their children.

He said the call for a Federal policy on income management and a system of cashless debit cards would be considered controversial by some but that a "national solution" was needed.