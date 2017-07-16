News

'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre
'Dig deep like he did': Fans of Perth jail escapee start GoFundMe page to fund life on the run

Yahoo7 News /

Fans of an Australian on the run after busting out of a Bali prison have started a GoFundMe page to help fund his life on the run.

Shaun Davidson and his three cellmates spent hours bucketing water and soil from a narrow tunnel allowing them to flee Bali's Kerobokan prison.

While Bulgarian national Dimatar Nikolov Iliev and fellow Indian inmate Sayed Mohammed have since been recaptured, Davidson and Malaysian prisoner Tee Kok King remain at large.

The 33-year-old Perth local has been far from shy about the life of luxury he has been living since tunnelling out of prison in late June, taunting police through a series of Facebook posts.

In yet another strange twist, it appears Davidson’s personal fan club doesn’t want to see his life on the lam come to an end just yet, starting a ”fund a fugitive” page in a bid to raise $50,000 to keep him on the loose.

Fans of Shaun Davidson have created a GoFundMe page to help finance his life on the run. Source: GoFundMe

Davidson and his three cell mates broke out of the Bali prison in late June - two have since been recaptured.

Created by fellow Perth native Beanna Winner, the page has so far fallen a little short of its target, raising a modest $60 in 22 hours.

“We made this gofundme page for Shaun Rageone Davidson,” the page states.

“If u have loved Shauns ‘catch me if u can’ antics as much as we have so far and just like us u want to keep this hiliarious saga going then donate (sic).”

“Dig deep for australias most loveable fugitive Shaun Davidson as he dug deep aswell lol.

“Don't crush the glory be a part of the story donate hell appreciate.”

The account, believed to belonging to Davidson, had claimed he was in Amsterdam. Source: Facebook/ Matthew Rageone Ridler

Source: Facebook/ Matthew Ragone Ridler

A Facebook post under the name Matthew Rageone Ridler - purported to be the page of Davidson - said on Wednesday, "Im (sic) just having some fun and a laugh I'm living my life just trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

“Also I'd like to thank the police and Interpol for taking an interest in me and putting in your time and hard work, thanks guys well done.”

Davidson had just two months and 15 days left to serve of his sentence for immigration offences after he was arrested in April 2016 for using another man's passport on the popular tourist island.

7 News Online has attempted to reach out to the GoFundMe page creator.

