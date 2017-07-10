News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Charity thief avoids jail, insults female reporter then drives off in luxury car

7News /

A serial thief who repeatedly targeted Perth charities has avoided jail, leaving court in a luxury sports car after insulting a female reporter.

0313_1800_qld_pregnant
1:41

Pregnant woman traumatised after thief stole her car while she slept
Police are hunting crooks who used relay device
0:40

Police are hunting crooks who used relay device
0304_1800_qld_thieves
0:28

Man goes to great lengths to get car back from thieves
0303_1800_vic_thieves
1:27

Thieves leave trail of destruction after crime spree
0303_sun_tradie
4:00

Tradie performs heroic citizen's arrest
Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
1:31

Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0225_1800_syd_gang
1:51

Violent gang of thieves on the run
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
0108_1800_vic_carmerc
1:36

Mother fears for her family's safety after her car was stolen
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
 

John Paul Hellewell left court a free man, despite admitting he stole money donated to needy causes.

Hellewell stole from charity tins meant to support causes such as Telethon, Beyond Blue, Guide Dogs WA and many other not-for-profit groups.

John Paul Hellewell repeatedly stole from charity tins. Source: 7 News

Often his modus operandi was to distract a shop attendant, often by asking about possible employment opportunities.

When workers turned their backs, he would strike - a total of 21 times.

He would often distract shop workers before stealing the charity tins. Source: 7 News

The man casually walks away after putting a charity tin in his bag. Source: 7 News

Hellewell could not be jailed because the amount stolen did not exceed $1000.

Instead he was fined $5000 and allowed to walk away.

Outside court, as he was ushered into a luxury Audi, he said to a female reporter: "Show us your t**s!"

After leaving court, he insulted a female reporter before climbing into a luxury Audi. Source: 7 News

The magistrate told the court, if he could have sent Mr Hellewell to prison "he would have".

The court heard Hellewell has mental health issues and was sometimes high on the perscription drug Oxycotin.

Back To Top