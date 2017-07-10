Charity thief avoids jail, insults female reporter then drives off in luxury car

A serial thief who repeatedly targeted Perth charities has avoided jail, leaving court in a luxury sports car after insulting a female reporter.

John Paul Hellewell left court a free man, despite admitting he stole money donated to needy causes.

Hellewell stole from charity tins meant to support causes such as Telethon, Beyond Blue, Guide Dogs WA and many other not-for-profit groups.

Often his modus operandi was to distract a shop attendant, often by asking about possible employment opportunities.

When workers turned their backs, he would strike - a total of 21 times.

Hellewell could not be jailed because the amount stolen did not exceed $1000.

Instead he was fined $5000 and allowed to walk away.

Outside court, as he was ushered into a luxury Audi, he said to a female reporter: "Show us your t**s!"

The magistrate told the court, if he could have sent Mr Hellewell to prison "he would have".

The court heard Hellewell has mental health issues and was sometimes high on the perscription drug Oxycotin.