Bashed international student ready to flee Australia

An international student bashed in his Mandurah home is now so traumatised he wants to leave Australia.

Police say Prabgheet Sandhu was attacked for asking neighbours to turn their music down.

As a result, he now has a fractured eye socket.

Prabgheet Sandhu was bashed after asking for loud music to be turned down. Source: 7 News

The Indian student now has a fractured eye socket. Source: 7 News

"I can't even see properly from this eye, but I can still manage to open it," the part-time Uber driver said.

The 28-year-old was returning home from his car when he asked for loud music playing nearby to be turned down.

Outnumbered and yelled at, he turned and walked away.

He was followed, then bashed by an intruder in his home.

Mr Sandhu had to barricade himself in his bedroom as his attacker tried to come after him. Source: 7 News

Mr Sandhu fled to his bedroom and barricaded himself in.

"He started bashing on the door, then after a few minutes the other guy came in and just said, 'let's go, let's go'".

The project management student has been left unable to drive.

"I'm still in shock, I can't even live here anymore," Mr Sandhu said. Source: 7 News

Without an income, it is likely his studies will have to be put on hold.

He said he was now considering returning to India.

"I'm still in shock, I'm in trauma, I can't even live here anymore," he said.

