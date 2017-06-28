Sickening images of kangaroo 'skinned alive' in WA

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT: Sickening images have emerged of a kangaroo which appears to have been skinned alive and tortured in the Great Southern region of WA.

The horrific discovery was made by a passerby near Albany last week.

The RSPCA has released the graphic images in the hope that anyone with information about the attack will pass it on.

In a statement, the RSPCA said the kangaroo was still conscious and breathing when it was found partially skinned and disemboweled, with an injured front leg.

WA chief inspector Amanda Swift said the kangaroo would have suffered a slow and painful death.

“I am deeply concerned by the level of violence and suffering this poor innocent animal appears to have been subjected to,” Ms Swift told The West Australian.

"At this stage we think the kangaroo may have initially become incapacitated by injuring its leg, before someone has taken advantage of its inability to get away or defend itself and carried out these torturous acts.”

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact the RSPCA’s cruelty hotline on 1300 278 3589.

The incident is one in a spate of Australia-wide violent attacks on native animals.

Earlier today a $5000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for a sick prank in which a kangaroo was killed and posed in a chair by a Melbourne roadside wearing a leopard print costume and holding a bottle of ouzo.

A Perth man was fined $4000 after kicking a quokka into the air on Rottnest Island earlier this year.